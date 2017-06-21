Obituary: Refugio Manuel Salgado

Refugio Manuel Salgado

July 4, 1939 – June 15, 2017

Refugio Manuel Salgado, mostly known as “Manuel”, passed away in his home on June 15, 2017, after a brief struggle with cancer. Manuel had been cared for by his devoted wife, Olga and his family in his home as he wished.

Manuel was born in Calexico, CA to Ricardo and Josefina Salgado on July 4, 1939. He was a proud Bulldog and member of the Calexico High School Class of 1958 and cherished these friendships throughout his entire life. After high school, Manuel enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served proudly from 1958-1962.

After his service, he attended Imperial Valley College, where he played football. He met his future wife, Olga Cuadraz in 1964 at a dance where Manuel was the life of the party and would take out many different girls to dance. Mom would later say, “I would never marry a guy like that.” Very soon after, he took her out to a dance and they fell in love. Six months later they were married on June 4, 1965 in Brawley.

They were married and danced throughout those 52 years. Throughout his life, Manuel was an active sports enthusiast and played fast pitch softball and was well known throughout the valley as a great player and coach. There were many glory days during these times, and remembering them brought him great joy in his last days.

After his softball days were done, Manuel was an avid golfer and spent many days on the golf course with his golfing buddies, even in the middle of summer. He played one last time with his grandson Justis, on February 12, 2017.

In his career, Manuel worked for the Imperial Irrigation District and retired in 1999. After retirement, Manuel found being home difficult and became a Truant Officer at Brawley Union High School in 2002. He retired from the high school in December 2013.

There were many events that he was proud of and brought him much joy, but nothing more than his faith and love for his family. Although he was sometimes short-tempered, he always had a smile for us and others and the kindest heart for the less fortunate. He was proud of his wife, son, daughter, grandchildren and great grandson and there was nothing in the world he would not do for anyone of us. He truly lived for all of us.

Mass will be held Friday, June 30, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. with Father Manuel Gutierrez officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, June 29, at Frye Chapel and Mortuary from 6 – 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be Friday, June 30 at Riverview Cemetery after the Mass.

Manuel was preceded in death by his parents, Ricardo and Josefina Salgado, his sister, Rosario Sosa, and his brother, Francisco Salgado.

Manuel is survived by his wife, Olga Salgado of Brawley, his son, Richard (Natalie) Salgado of Brawley, and his daughter, Janina (Ruben) Valenzuela of El Centro, plus six grandchildren, Aryanna Valenzuela, Alexa Valenzuela, Justis Valenzuela, Aramis Salgado, Logan Salgado, and Angelina Valenzuela. He is also survived by one great-grandchild, Adrian James Perea, his sister, Josie (Alfonso) Sumaya, his nephew Jose Sosa, niece Sandra Huster, and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces and in-laws.

The family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Manuel’s name to the Sacred Heart Church Altar and Rosary Society.