County to continue marijuana discussion of Valley rules Tuesday

EL CENTRO – The Imperial County Board of Supervisors plan to have a discussion Tuesday, June 6, regarding issues related to the implementation of the Adult Use of Marijuana Act (AUMA, also known as Proposition 64), including local options for enforcement, regulation, and taxation. The Board meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Board Chambers located at 940 West Main Street in El Centro, CA.

This issue was continued from the Board of Supervisors’ meeting on May 16, 2017 to allow all members of the Board the opportunity to participate in a more detailed discussion before creating and adopting an ordinance to regulate or prohibit the commercial sale, cultivation, testing and processing of marijuana in the unincorporated communities of the county.

Earlier this year, the Board conducted a series of public workshops on the AUMA. At the workshops, County staff reviewed various components of the law and explained to the Board, and others in attendance, the options relating to local government regulation of commercial AUMA activities and the public provided comments. The AUMA was approved by California voters in November 2016. The law legalizes the personal possession, use and cultivation of marijuana for non-medical purposes for adults 21 and older and created a state regulatory framework for commercial activity surrounding the cultivation, manufacturing, testing and distribution of marijuana.

To view the Board’s agenda or watch a live stream video of the Bard meeting, please visit the Board of Supervisors’ webpage at www.co.imperial.ca.us.