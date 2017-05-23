Imperial County classified school employees of the year

IMPERIAL COUNTY – As we recognize California’s Classified School Employee Week from May 22-26, County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Todd Finnell, has recognized five outstanding classified school employees here in Imperial County as Classified School Employees of the Year.

“Classified school employees are the everyday heroes who play crucial roles in our local schools” commented Dr. Finnell. “From transporting and feeding students to teaching them vital skills and ensuring that schools are operating smoothly, classified employees are integral to public education.”

The five school employees recognized were nominated by their respective school districts and reviewed by a committee comprised of school staff from throughout Imperial County. The honorees were selected from the following categories; Child Nutrition, Office & Technical, Maintenance & Operations, Transportation, and Para-Educators.

Margarita Carpio, Brawley Union High School District

“Students often comment about how Ms. Carpio contributes to the overall atmosphere of the school, especially during the lunch rush” said her supervisor. “She calls [students] by name and knows their preferences and habits.” Margarita Carpio is a friendly face to students and a great example of school employees.

Raymundo Castaneda, Imperial County Office of Education

“Ray provides great customer service to our employees [in his role within the human resource department]” commented his supervisor. “His patience, understanding and willing to stay after business hours to assist employees has been appreciated.” To better serve employees and potential employees of ICOE, Ray has introduced a streamlined application process that eliminates duplications and shortens the time needed to process the applications.

Henry Neidiffer, Central Union High School District

Since before he graduated from Central himself, Henry Neidiffer has been employed by the CUHS District. His willingness to volunteer as chaperone for grad-night trips and wait till teams arrive late from away games to close the gates and locker rooms are just some of the characteristics that endear Henry to students, staff and the greater El Centro community.

Jesse Piña, Brawley Union High School District

Not only is Jesse Piña a great bus driver who maintains a clean and well running bus, he coaches various athletic teams for the district and can always be counted on to perform music at staff parties and functions. His supervisor commented that “Jesse is committed to impacting the lives of students through his caring, fun and humorous ways.”

Rosalba Villasenor, Brawley Union High School District

As a classroom aide, Rosalba Villasenor, has been able to assist students directly by offering extra tutoring and teaching while the students are in class. Often working with English Language Learners and students in Special Education programs, she has made a huge impact on specific students. She’s continuing her studies and hopefully will transition to being a credentialed teacher soon.