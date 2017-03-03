Obituary: Manuel Solarez

Manuel Solarez

October 19, 1955 – February 27, 2017

Manuel Solarez was born in Brawley, CA on October 19, 2017. He passed on February 27, 2017.

Manuel is survived by his son, Jason Solarez, his sisters, Erlinda Eaton, Carmen Woolf, Christina Escalera, Frances Quezada and Patty Torrez. He also is survived by two grandsons.

Mass will be held on Friday, March 19 at St. Margaret Mary Church at 10:00 a.m. with Father Manuel Gutierrez officiating. Burial will be Friday, March 3, 2017 at Riverview Cemetery after Mass.

Rosary will be Friday, March 3, 2017 at St. Margaret Mary Church at 9:00 a.m.