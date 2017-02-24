Obituary: Lorenzo Rodriguez Soto Jr

Lorenzo Rodriguez Soto Jr.

August 20, 1957 – February 21, 2017

Lorenzo was born on August 20, 1957 in Brawley, CA, He married Alma Martinez Soto and they resided in Brawley. At the age of 59, on February 21, he passed at Pioneers Memorial Hospital after a long illness.

Lorenzo is preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Soto, his nephew, Samuel Myers, his father, Lorenzo Rodriguez Soto Sr. and his father-in-law, Raphael Martinez.

He is survived by his wife, Alma Martinez Soto of Brawley, his children, Tony Moreno, Erik (Isabel) Mendoza, Frank A. (Melissa) Beltran, Michelle (Orlando) Soto, Lorenzo Rodriguez (Jackie) Soto III, his mother, Carmen B. Soto, Sisters, Virginia (Mark) Myers, Martha (Juan) Ramirez, Susan (Johnny) Villon, and his brothers, Luis (Laura) Soto, Mark (Kim) Soto, and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Mass will be Thursday, March 2 at St. Margaret Mary Church at 10:00 a.m. with Father Ed Horning officiating. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery after Mass. Visitation will be Wednesday. March 1 at Frye Chapel and Mortuary from 6 – 9:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday.