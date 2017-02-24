Fraud alert

HOLTVILLE — According to Imperial County Sheriff’s logs, it was reported Monday February 20 that a Holtville Tribune subscriber allegedly received a call from a subject who falsely claimed to work for the Holtville Tribune and was offering a service for a credit repair. The sheriff’s office requested anyone suspicious of being solicited fraudulently to call the police.

Felon in possession of firearm

CALEXICO — A Calexico police officer was dispatched to the U.S. Port of Entry, East, in reference to a detained individual with a possible warrant. When the police officer arrived, he made contact with the detained individual identified as Juan Corona, 33. The warrant was for violation of probation (the underlying reason for the probation was “a felon in possession of a firearm.” The suspecty was taken into custody.

Hit and Run

CALEXICO — Calexico police officers responded to reports of a hit and run collision that resulted in property damage that had just occurred. It was determined that an unknown vehicle was heading westbound on Grant Street and had veered onto the opposite lane. According to reports, the unknown vehicle collided against two parked vehicles and fled the scene. The incident was under investigation.

Burglary

CALEXICO — Calexico police officers were dispatched to a Calexico address in reference to a vehicle burglary. According to reports, the right rear passenger window to a Hyundai Elantra was broken and a tan, Marc New York backpack was taken. No suspects have been identified.