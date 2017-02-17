Hit and Run

CALEXICO – An officer was dispatched to the police counter at 7:46 p.m. regarding Esteban Solano Zavala, 67, requesting to speak to an officer regarding a hit and run collision that occurred on Feb.15 at the intersection of Fifth and Grant treets. Solano admitted to crashing into another car and fleeing the scene. Solano was placed under arrest for a hit and run.



Woman creating disturbance

CALEXICO – Officers were dispatched to a residence on Lopez Court regarding a woman creating a disturbance. Officers contacted Maria Urrea, 21, who had two outstanding warrants from the Imperial Co. Sheriff’s Department. Urrea was booked into the county jail.

Unlawful lodging

CALEXICO – Officers responded to a vacant residence on Encinas Ave. around 9:32 a.m. regarding a male subject yelling and talking to himself. Joel Felix Villegas, 39, was arrested for unlawful lodging and booked into the Imperial Co. Jail.