Obituary: Lou Robinson

Lou Robinson

June 7, 1935 – February 5, 2017

Family, friends and others whose lives Lou influenced and touched are invited to attended funeral Service at Turning Point Life Center, 450 Cedar Ave, Holtville, at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) Monday, February 13, 2017. Burial will follow at Terrace Park Cemetery on Zenos Rd. in Holtville.

Lou is survived by her daughter, Nancy Turner of Holtville, and sons, Glen, Ronnie, Roy and Rick Robinson, plus numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her brother, Charlie Sawyer of Sun City, CA, also her sister, Carol Sawyer of Cedar City, Utah.