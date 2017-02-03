Frances S. Santillan

October 4, 1929 – January 31, 2017

Frances Santillan 87, of Brawley passed away on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Brawley, October 4th, 2017, Frances was a lifelong resident marrying Ruben Santillan on June 26, 1948.



Frances was a homemaker, founding member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church where she served as a religious educator for 45 years.

She was a coordinator of the voting polls for the American Citizens Club and was given an honorary membership for her community service.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Prospero and Basilia Sagredo, sisters Elvira Alvarado, Mary Garcia , brother Ramon Sagredo, and granddaughter Sonia Santillan.

Frances is survived by her husband of 68 years, Ruben, sons Paul (Katy) and Jerry (Gloria) of Brawley, daughters Theresa (Jaime) of Tucson, Janet of Fresno and son Ruben of Brawley. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one-great great-grandchild along with numerous nieces, nephews and Godchildren.

A Mass will be conducted for Frances on Wednesday, February 8 at St. Margaret Mary Church in Brawley at 9:00 a.m. with Father Ed Horning officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 7, at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery after Mass.