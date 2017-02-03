Obituary: Teresa Alcantar

Teresa Alcantar

May 20, 1934 – January 29, 2017

Teresa Alcantar was born on May 20, 1934 in Mexico. She resided in El Centro, Ca. Teresa passed on January 29, 2017.

Teresa is survived by her children, Guadalupe Navarro of Mexico City, Josefina Suarez of Arizona, Abel Alcantar of El Centro, Jose Luis Alcantar of Beaumont, Norma Alcantar Lizaola of Brawley, Mike Alcantar of El Centro, Jesus Alcantar of Ontario, Rosa Alcantar Avila of Sylmar, Ralph Alcantar of Imperial, Leopoldo Alcantar Jr. of Brawley, and Eddie Moncado of Las Vegas, plus 23 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and numerous great-great grandchildren.

Mass will be Friday, February 10 at St. Margaret Mary Church in Brawley at 10:00 a.m. with Father Manuel Gutierrez officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday, February 9, at Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley between 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary scheduled at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. Burial will be Friday, February 10 at Riverview Cemetery after Mass.