Obituary: Oscar G. Martinez

Oscar G. Martinez

September 22, 1980 – January 23, 2017

Oscar G. Martinez was born on September 22, 1980 in El Centro, Ca to Oscar and Maria Teresa Martinez. Oscar lived in Imperial, Ca. and married Maria Martinez.

A Mass will be held for Oscar on Monday, February 6, 2017 at St. Anthony’s Church in Imperial at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will be Sunday, February 5 at Frye Chapel and Mortuary at 6-9:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be Riverview Cemetery after Mass.

Oscar is survived by his wife, Maria G. Martinez of Imperial, his sons, Oscar N. Martinez III of and Gabriel Martinez, both of Imperial, his sister, Elsa Martinez of Imperial, and his father, Oscar Martinez Sr. and mother, Maria Teresa Martinez, both of Imperial.