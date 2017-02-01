IMPERIAL – Imperial Valley College held a ribbon cutting in concert with ZGlobal and Green Light energy for a photovoltaic solar facility on 17 acres of land at their Aten Road campus. The three megawatt solar field places IVC among the energy conservation leaders in California’s 72 community college districts and their 113 colleges.

IVC entered a Solar Energy Power Purchase and Sale Agreement with the Green Light Energy Corporation to install the facility. ZGlobal Inc. installed the solar cells.

Ground was broken August 18, 2016 and installation was completed in early 2017.

The system will provide IVC with predictable cost for the portion of electricity it supplies for the next 25 years according to the school.

Besides saving the college on their energy bills, the facility puts the college as an active participant in one of the area’s burgeoning industries. This is one of many projects to provide renewable energy solutions through the Valley and the state.