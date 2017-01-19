Vehicle in canal

HOLTVILLE – On January 14, at approximately 2:19 p.m., Sheriff’s responded to the area of Highline & Kavanagh Street where it was reported a vehicle drove into the canal. According to the Sheriff’s logs driver was under the influence. The passenger sustained injuries and was transported to the local hospital for treatment.

Razr rolls with four passengers

GLAMIS – On January 14, at approximately 2:47 p.m., Sheriff’s responded the south side of Sand Highway where it was reported a Razr had rolled over with four people were trapped inside. According to the Sheriff’s logs, two people were trapped inside, a twelve-year-old with no reported injuries and a male adult who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Woman claims to jump from moving vehicle

BRAWLEY – Two units responded to a call Jan.15 at 1:15 p.m. from a Pioneer Hospital nurse saying a woman came into the emergency room the previous evening claiming she jumped out of a moving vehicle when her boyfriend allegedly refused to let her out. The incident happened in Niland.

Medical emergency in Glamis

GLAMIS – Three units and an ambulance responded to a medical emergency Jan.15, in Glamis at Wash 3 for a rolled vehicle. The victim had a deep laceration to the shin below the knee and a possible arm fracture.

Car set on fire with inside tire

SLAB CITY – A person reported to the sheriff’s office Jan.15 loud banging and yelling and the caller could see flames in the area. A county fire engine was dispatched along with a sheriff unit. The fire engine found a fully engulfed vehicle on fire. The sheriff deputy found the vehicle to be old and abandoned in the skate park. A tire was burning inside. The IC fire department handled the situation.