El Centro Courthouse bomb threat

EL CENTRO – On Monday, January 9, at about 9:45 a.m. Sheriff’s responded to a bomb threat at the El Centro Courthouse. Upon their arrival, Sheriff’s evacuated the building and searched the facility. According to the Sheriff’s logs, no device was found and the court returned to normal operation.

Fire reported at vacant building

SEELEY – On Monday, January 9, at about 5:01 p.m. Sheriff’s responded to the area of Evan Hewes & Drew where it was reported a structure was on fire. According to the Sheriff’s logs, the abandoned structure was fully engulfed, and was located near Gomez Market. No one was seen in the area. The fire was contained and the case is under investigation.

Unmarked vehicle with activated red and blue lights stops vehicle on Highway 86

SALTON CITY – On Tuesday, January 10, the Sheriff’s Office received a call from a person who was driving and had been approached by a vehicle directing her to pull over to the side of the road. According to the Sheriff’s logs, the victim stated an unmarked red truck with activated blue and white lights pulled the reporting person over while driving on Highway 86 and Treadwell. Once stopped, the truck parked behind the victim and then suddenly drove away after a few moments. The reporting person requested extra patrol checks in the area. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

Individuals posing as Dish Network employees attempt to gain access into home

CALEXICO – On Wednesday, January 11, at approximately 1:50 p.m. the Calexico Police Department reported a scam attempt on the 1100 block of Camino Del Rio. According to the police report, unknown subjects attempted to gain entry into a home by posing as Dish Network employees. Residents denied entry to the 2 individuals because no one had called Dish Network for service. They then called Dish Network who advised Dish Network does not send technicians to the homes of clients unless requested. Very little information was available regarding the suspect’s descriptions as the residents spoke behind a closed and locked door. However, the suspects were not dressed in technician type clothing nor were they driving a Dish Network vehicle.

Public is cautioned to be aware of individuals such as these trying to gain entry to their homes without prior authorization and notify their local police department immediately.