Obituary: Ronald N. Lewis

Ronald N. Lewis

November 24, 1945 – January 2, 2017

Ronald N. Lewis was born in Pocatello, Idaho on November 24, 1945 to Ned and Mable A.M. Lewis. Ron was a longtime resident of Brawley and was the owner of Lewman’s Floral.

Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, Ned and Mable A.M. Lewis and his life partner, Jim Couchman.

Ronald is survived by his brothers and sisters, Edward Girrard, Doris Romriell, Alice Parks, Jetta Smith, Les Jensen, and many nieces and nephews.

There will be no services for Ronald Lewis.