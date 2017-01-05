Home The "Beat" The "Beat" By Staff Reporter - January 5, 2017 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Calexico — On January 3rd at 1699 E. Carr Road at East Port of Entry in Calexico, it was reported that a female was detained by the United States Customs Services for being in possession of 20.78 kilos of marijuana. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR The "Beat" Border Patrol Agents Rescue Drowning Woman from Canal The "Beat" ID Theft Suspect Deported from Mexico County Imperial County Sheriff’s Warn Residents of Warrant Scam LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply