Christmas Day accident

HOLTVILLE – On Christmas day at approximately 6:30 a.m. Elsa Isela DeAnda, 46, Holtville, was driving west on Evan Hewes Highway east of Meloland Road. DeAnda averted her attention from the road and allowed her 2004 Toyota Tacoma to drift of the roadway and onto the right shoulder.

DeAnda overcorrected trying to get back on the road and lost control of her vehicle. The truck headed to the muddy center median where her vehicle overturned and came to rest on its wheels.

DeAnda was wearing her seatbelt, but still suffered pain to her right arm. She was taken to ECRMC for her injuries.

The collision is still under investigation.

Fatal accident in the desert

Luis Mesa Padilla, 52, Heber, was driving his 2008 sand rail on private property on December 25 around 3:45 p.m. with four passengers when he lost control of his vehicle, allowing it to rollover onto its roof.

Two of the passengers were ejected, a 49 year-old female and a 16 year old female, both from El Centro. The 49-year old female was pronounced dead and taken to Frye Mortuary and the 16-year old suffered moderate injuries and was transported by Gold Cross to El Centro regional Medical Center. Neither Padilla nor Luis Caro Jr, the fourth passenger, sustained injuries.

The collision is still under investigation.

CHP Report

For the Christmas period the California Highway Patrol announced they covered five non-injury traffic collisions, three injury traffic collisions, and one fatal traffic collision for the El Centro area and two non-injury traffic collisions for the Winterhaven area.