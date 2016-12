Holtville — On December 20th, a Sherriff’s unit was dispatched to the area of Orange. St. in Holtville where it was reported that a burglary occurred between the hours of 5:30 am and 4:30 pm according to police records. Per report released by Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, the victim came home to an open door from his back-storage garage to find two grinders and 50 grinder disks missing as well as an empty tool box. Reporting person requesting extra patrol checks during daytime.