Holtville – On Tuesday, December 13, four Imperial County Sheriff’s units were dispatched to East Underwood in Holtville where it was reported that a 19-year-old male was climbing trees and making suicidal statements. No weapons were recovered. California Mental Health was contacted and the boy was admitted as a potential danger to self.

Glamis – On Sunday, December 11, an Imperial County Sheriff’s unit was dispatched to the area of Oldsmobile Hill in Glamis where Rigid LED Lights were reported stolen from a Polaris Razor that was left at the location due to a previous accident. The estimated value of stolen property totaled $4,100. No information on suspect.