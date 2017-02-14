IMPERIAL- The Imperial County 4-H hosted their third annual “Color Me Green” 3k and 5k, on Sunday afternoon, at Imperial High School’s Simpson-Shimamoto Stadium. Many supporters participated in this event to raise funds for the Imperial County 4-H groups.

Some funds raised will go to the National Citizenship Focus participants, who travel to Washington D.C. to learn civic leadership skills so as to make real change in their community as adults.

The main goals of the 4-H organization are to promote three topics of STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) through agriculture, healthy living, and citizenship skills, all as leadership training.

The Imperial County 4-H provided different healthy-living booths, giving out information. Along with the different booths, the Southwest Valley 4-H provided fruit smoothies to the runners produced by a bicycle-powered blender the 4-H member rode, demonstrating STEM skills.

Along with the large numbers of runners and walkers who participated was the National 4-H Organization from Washington D.C. This was the National 4-H Council’s first time visiting the Imperial Valley which they came to recognize the Imperial County 4-H for their hard work in producing active members of the 4-H community.

“It is exciting to have the National 4-H come out to one of our events to show their support for the programs we are building,” stated All-Star Coordinator Linda Sanchez.

The “Color Me Green” run ended with bursts of multi colors, painting the runners and walkers as they crossed the finish line with rainbow hues, celebrating the successful completion of the course. The event will enable the Imperial County 4-H groups to continue their building their members into productive, informed citizens.