3:16 Café coffee shop opens in Imperial

IMPERIAL – Francisco Valenzuela and Edgar Salcido have a very close bond as they are brothers by law, and together, they opened the 3:16 Café on Imperial Avenue in Imperial August 21 with the intention of investing in the community.

According to Valenzuela, he believes there is a lack of trendy places in Imperial County for people who want to hang out. By opening the café, he feels he is giving people another option for coffee, which meets his goal to give back to the community.

“Imperial needs a place like this, and we just want to give back to the community,” said Valenzuela.

The brothers named their café after the bible verse, John 3:16, because of their religious beliefs. They said they hoped the reference would be subtle, while still sparking an interest in the community.

“It opens the door to conversation and we believe that bible verse is an awakening,” Valenzuela said.

Marria Bastidas, a resident of Brawley, said she commutes to Imperial once a week for work. Her colleague recommended she try the 3:16 Café and as a coffee lover, she couldn’t refuse.

“I’m excited because I work in Imperial and I love coffee. They needed something like this in this town,” said Bastidas.

After her daughter worked as a barista and opened her eyes to coffee, Bastidas has tried different coffee shops throughout the Imperial Valley. She said she is excited to have one in Imperial, where she works.

Salcido, the other co-owner of the cafe, said he was surprised by the big response from the community since they did not advertise or have a grand opening. All of their customers have heard about the shop through word of mouth.

“Our friends and other coffee lovers came, loved it, and recommended us to their friends,” said Salcido.

The brothers feel that their café creates a more personalized service and a better customer connection than larger chains, such as Starbucks.

Salcido explained how customers come in, sit at the counter, and speak with the owners. The brothers said they enjoy talking to their customers and keeping up with their personal lives. They also expressed appreciation for their customers and said they love having a bond with them as well as looking forward to meeting new customers and growing their business.