IMPERIAL COUNTY — The United Desert Gateway invites desert enthusiasts to the 20th Annual Sand Dunes Cleanup on Saturday January 14th, 2017.

The annual cleanup is an important date on any duner’s calendar and is vital to the sustainability of the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area. This event not only keeps our dunes clean and open for all to enjoy, but is fun for the entire family. This is a free pass weekend at the ISDRA, Friday, January 13-Monday, January16o, so come out and join us!

Registration sites will open at 8am in both the North and South dunes areas. North dune registration areas include: Glamis Flats (north end main staging area, event area of the Glamis Beach Store, near vendor row,) Wash Road (Wash 4,) Gecko Road (across from the BLM ranger station,) and Oldsmobile Hill. South dune registration areas include: Gordon’s Well (at the south end main staging area, near the public restrooms,) Buttercup (vendor row,) and Ogilby Camp (past the tower towards the south,).

To participate, come to one of the listed registration sites, pick up your trash bags and T-shirts. The first 2,000 volunteers to register will receive a free event t-shirt. From 8:00 am – 11:30 am, volunteers will scour the desert for litter and trade their bags of collected trash in for drawing tickets. Lunch will be served at the main staging areas from 11:30 am-12:30 pm. The prize drawing will be held directly after lunch.

The 20th Annual Dunes Cleanup is proudly presented by the United Desert Gateway, Monster Energy Drink, New Gold, Polaris, Kawasaki and the Bureau of Land Management.

The UDG is a nonprofit public benefit corporation comprised of the Brawley, El Centro and Yuma Chambers of Commerce and works in partnership with BLM, California Desert District (BLM) and other partners to enhance the recreational experience at the ISDRA and other BLM managed lands in the area.

If you have questions about this year’s cleanup, please call United Desert Gateway Program Manager Charla Teeters at (760) 337-4155.