12 arrested at popular beach on suspicion of illegally entering the U.S.

SAN DIEGO – U.S. Border Patrol agents intercepted two panga-style boats along the coast of San Diego County loaded with more than a dozen people allegedly making an illegal entry into the country in the early hours of August 24, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

According to the report, at approximately 2:20 a.m., the Joint Harbor Operations Center (JHOC) camera operator notified Border Patrol Dispatch about a boat that was spotted just west of Belmont Park in Mission Beach. The boat landed on the beach near Ostend Court and reportedly 10 people ran ashore, then the boat headed back south. Border Patrol agents responded and apprehended all 10 people.

A second boat was spotted just west of Sunset Cliffs. A Coast Guard Sector San Diego MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew monitored both vessels and vectored in Border Patrol agents on locations once the vessels made landfall. At around 2:40 a.m. the boat beached near Adair Street. Two people were apprehended and the boat was seized by CBP Air and Marine Operations (AMO), said the report.

Of those apprehended, 11 were Mexican nationals and one was a Guatemalan national, the press release stated. A total of seven males and five females were apprehended, ranging in age from 19 to 43. All were determined to be in the country illegally, according to the release.

The U.S. Border Patrol and AMO are member agencies of the Regional Coordinating Mechanism (ReCoM). The ReCoM is comprised of the U.S. Coast Guard, CBP’s Air and Marine Operations, U.S. Border Patrol, Office of Field Operations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations, and state and local law enforcement partners operating in Southern California. The ReCoM coordinates planning and operations to target the threat of transnational crime along the coastal border.

This video link below was provided by the U.S. Coast Guard Sector San Diego.