Interfaith Council to recognize International Day of Peace

The Imperial Valley Interfaith Council issued a press release concerning an upcoming special gathering recognizing the United Nations’ International Day of Peace which was established in 1981 by the United Nations’ General Assembly. According to the release, the theme for 2017 is “Together for Peace: Respect, Safety, and Dignity for All.” The event is open to the public. All are invited to join in this interfaith event in the Valley at the Bucklin Park playground on Aurora Drive, in El Centro from 5 to 7:00 p.m.

The release said, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated, “Together, let us stand up against bigotry and for human rights. Together, let us build bridges. Together, let us transform fear into hope.”

Mike Lavach of the Imperial Valley Interfaith Council said in the release that the event is free and open to the public. He said people attending will share thoughts from their various faith traditions and offer prayers for peace, justice, and security for all peoples. There will be music, activities for children, and free hot dogs.

The release said the Imperial Valley Interfaith Council has existed for a decade and has brought together Roman Catholics, Mainline Protestants, Evangelical Christians, Muslims, Jews, and Baha’is to share their common values.