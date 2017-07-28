Garcia to host weekend office hours at Imperial

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia to Host Special Weekend Office Hours

Share your Saturday with your local Assemblymember

IMPERIAL – This Saturday, Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia will host special weekend office hours in his Imperial County district office, according to his press release. He is using the time to share with his constituents an opportunity to receive a legislative update and engage in a conversation about issues that matter to the community. Garcia’s press release said he understands how difficult it is for working families to come in to the office in the middle of the work week and he strives to be accessible at a variety of times. Garcia said in his release that everyone is welcomed to stop by Saturday for assistance or just to say hello and become better acquainted with the office and available resources.

WHAT: Special Weekend Office Hours

WHO: Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia

WHEN: Saturday, July 29, 2017 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon

WHERE: Imperial Valley Office, 1101 Airport Road, Suite D, Imperial, CA 92251