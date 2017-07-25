Obituary: Raul M. Cocova

Raul M. Cocova

July 24, 1942 – July 19, 2017

Raul M. Cocova was born on July 24, 1942 in Santa Clara, CA. He married Lupe Penunuri on June 5, 1964 in El Centro, CA. They resided in Westmorland, CA.

Raul is survived by his wife, Lupe P. Cocova of Westmorland, his son, Arnold Cocova of Westmorland, his daughters, Josie P. Cocova of Brawley, Lorena Cocova of Brawley, his sisters, Sally Moreno of Westmorland, Angie Redondo of Westmorland, and his brother, Joe Cocova of Westmorland, plus numerous grandchildren.

A Mass will be held for Raul on Friday, July 28, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Westmorland at 10:00 a.m. with Father Ed Horning officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, July 27, at Frye Chapel and Mortuary from 6 – 9:00 p.m with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be on Friday, July 27, after Mass.